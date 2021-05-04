MUFG Appoints Neal Holland Chief Financial Officer Of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation And MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a leading global financial group, today announced that Neal Holland has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its primary banking...

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a leading global financial group, today announced that Neal Holland has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its primary banking subsidiary MUFG Union Bank, N.A., effective June 1, 2021. The U.S. operations of MUFG had total assets of $344 billion at December 31, 2020.

Mr. Holland will succeed Johannes "Johs" Worsoe, who has served as CFO since 2016 and in February announced his decision to leave the bank to pursue the next chapter in his career. Mr. Worsoe, who has been with the company for 20 years, will stay on through July 15 to ensure a smooth transition.

As CFO, Mr. Holland will lead Financial Management for the Americas and will be responsible for Corporate Treasury, Corporate Finance, Financial Planning and Analysis, Procurement, Accounting, and Risk Management. He will be a member of the Executive Committee for the Americas and will report to Kevin Cronin, President and CEO of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank.

"I'm pleased to welcome Neal to our executive leadership team at such a pivotal time for MUFG's Americas region," said Mr. Cronin. "Neal is a high-impact financial executive whose broad knowledge of MUFG given his 13-year tenure with the bank will enable him to hit the ground running and provide unique perspectives as we accelerate our strategic plan to achieve stronger financial results."

Mr. Cronin continued, "Over the last 20 years, Johs has had a tremendous impact on our business, our culture, and the communities we serve. His steadfast commitment to MUFG and to the colleagues he has led are what make him a highly respected executive. I will miss his counsel and leadership but wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter in his career."

Most recently, Mr. Holland served as Union Bank CFO and Deputy CFO of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation after serving as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Since joining the company in 2008, Mr. Holland has held several key roles, including head of Financial Planning and Analysis, CFO of the Regional Bank and head of Retail Finance and Strategy.

From 2004 to 2007, he held several executive roles in finance at Countrywide Bank, including Executive Vice President of the Direct Bank and Executive Vice President of Finance. Prior to Countrywide, Mr. Holland was an auditor and senior consultant in the Global Capital Markets group at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. Mr. Holland holds a CFA charter and is a Certified Public Accountant. He graduated cum laude from the University of Washington with B.A. in Business Administration.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $344 billion at December 31, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $168 billion at December 31, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

About MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

