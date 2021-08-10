Mueller Sports Medicine Announces Refresh Of Quench® Electrolyte Sports Gum To Deliver Peak Performance For Athletes

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While sports drinks are commonly thought of as a way for athletes to quench their thirst, there is another kind of product that's been available since the 1970s - Quench® Electrolyte Sports Gum. With a new formula, look and campaign, Mueller Sports Medicine is announcing a refresh of the Quench Electrolyte Sports Gum product line.

Packed with electrolytes and bursting with flavor, the new Quench Electrolyte Sports Gum is a go-to for many athletes.

"We know that every athlete is looking for an edge." said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine. "The New Quench Electrolyte Sports Gum quickly eliminates dry mouth so each athlete has an opportunity to achieve the level of performance they desire. This great-tasting gum helps them reach their new peak of performance"

The relaunch features a new and improved product that acts fast to quench the thirst of athletes with more electrolytes, longer lasting natural flavors and a softer chew. It is available in variety packs that include fruit punch, grape, orange and lemon.

A digital advertising campaign will focus on the "Find Your New Peak" tagline and target athletes by showing the burst you can get when using Quench to eliminate dry mouth.

Quench Electrolyte Sports Gum offers a unique sports refreshment experience that many other products can't. It is fast acting, filled with flavor, easy to pack and convenient to carry.

Quench Electrolyte Sports Gum can be found in stores at Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dunham's Sporting Goods and Scheels and online at Amazon and QuenchGum.com. It is available in 300-piece tubs, 200-piece buckets, 25-piece boxes and 15-piece bags.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, RecoveryCare™, Therm-X, PRO, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric, Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Electrolyte Sports Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com.

