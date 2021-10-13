MuchMusic's INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE Returns October 21 With Rising Star Coi Leray, Exclusively On TikTok

- INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE feat. Coi Leray streams live on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on TikTok -- MuchMusic VJ Kwesi Kwarko-Fosu joins Leray in Los Angeles for half-hour live special -- Highly anticipated return of the formative concert series falls on the 30 th anniversary of its debut -- Since July 7, the rebooted MuchMusic boasts more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, growing by 17-20,000 new followers each week -

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - MuchMusic announced today the seminal concert series INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE makes its triumphant return this month, with Coi Leray ( @coileray) confirmed as the first featured artist. Streaming live on Thursday, October 21at 7 p.m. ET, the half-hour special is available exclusively on @much to more than one billion TikTok users around the world. Currently on tour with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and on the heels of her latest single release, " Twinnem," the singer and rapper joins MuchMusic's Kwesi Kwarko-Fosu in Los Angeles for an interview and live performance featuring two of her latest hits.

With 6.5 million followers on TikTok, Coi Leray's music has exploded on platform, with her hit song "No More Parties" generating 900,000 video creates to date and "Ocean Prime" (feat. Coi Leray) at almost 485,000 creates. Most recently, her song "Twinnem" became the backing track to the viral " TWINNEM Challenge," and currently sits at more than 1.65 million video creates.

Since the brand's relaunch on July 7, MuchMusic has amassed more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, making it the #2 Canadian broadcast brand on the platform second only to TSN. In just over three months, MuchMusic's VJs have firmly established themselves within the music industry, landing one-on-one interviews with some of popular music's biggest superstars and up-and-comers including Alessia Cara, Camilla Cabello, Jack Antonoff, Tate McRae, Roy Woods, and more. From providing commentary on music and pop culture's biggest events, to live-streamed interviews at Honey Jam 2021 in Toronto, or on the ground at OSHEAGA in Montréal - MuchMusic. Is. Back.

