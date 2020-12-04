MTV Unveils The Full List Of Honorees And Presenters For The 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time"

MTV: The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." Kevin Bacon Drew Barrymore Kristen Bell Selma Blair Chadwick Boseman Jamie Lee Curtis Gal Gadot Sarah Michelle Gellar Kevin Hart Adam Sandler Jason Segel William Zabka

at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." The below names listed alphabetically by last name are set to present at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." Jacob Bertrand Neve Campbell Sofia Carson Sabrina Carpenter Don Cheadle Lily Collins Robert Downey Jr. Chelsea Handler Derek Hough Peyton List Xolo Maridueña David Spade Maddie Ziegler

Key details for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

SHOW DETAILS: LOGO Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now Fan-favorite celebration eyeing 2021 return with epic weekend event Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker are set to perform at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time."



Performer Photos: Sia Steve Aoki Travis Barker



The below list includes the categories for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

GOAT: Scream Queen

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

GOAT: Comedy Giant

GOAT: Zero to Hero

GOAT: She-Ro

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

PRODUCTION CREDITS: MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

SPONSORS: Official sponsors for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" include Lay's®, State Farm®, and Wendy's®.

