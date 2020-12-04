MTV Unveils The Full List Of Honorees And Presenters For The 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time"
- The below names listed alphabetically by last name will be honored at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time."
- Kevin Bacon
- Drew Barrymore
- Kristen Bell
- Selma Blair
- Chadwick Boseman
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Gal Gadot
- Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Kevin Hart
- Adam Sandler
- Jason Segel
- William Zabka
- The below names listed alphabetically by last name are set to present at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time."
- Jacob Bertrand
- Neve Campbell
- Sofia Carson
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Don Cheadle
- Lily Collins
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Chelsea Handler
- Derek Hough
- Peyton List
- Xolo Maridueña
- David Spade
- Maddie Ziegler
Key details for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"
- SHOW DETAILS:
- LOGO
- Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens
- 90-minute special premieres Sunday, December 6th 8pm ET/PT and will honor the biggest and best moments in film and TV from the 80s until now
- Fan-favorite celebration eyeing 2021 return with epic weekend event
- Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barkerare set to perform at the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time."
The below list includes the categories for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"
- GOAT: Scream Queen
- GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
- GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off
- GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
- GOAT: Comedy Giant
- GOAT: Zero to Hero
- GOAT: She-Ro
- GOAT: Dynamic Duo
PRODUCTION CREDITS: MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as Executive Producers for the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time." Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.
SPONSORS: Official sponsors for the 2020 "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" include Lay's®, State Farm®, and Wendy's®.
