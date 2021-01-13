MTM Names Tamara Carlton Director, Social Determinants Of Health And Product Development

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As health plans and managed care organizations strive to create scalable solutions for addressing Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), MTM is pleased to announce the naming of its first leader dedicated to SDoH: Director, Social Determinants of Health and Product Development Tamara Carlton. A four-year MTM veteran, Tamara executes progressive strategies to help MTM's clients remove community health disparities and ensure equal access to healthcare among their memberships.

A healthy lifestyle starts in our homes, schools, and communities, and is frequently predetermined by our social and economic opportunities. Medicaid members are especially at a disadvantage, as they often struggle with basic needs like food, employment, and shelter. As MTM focuses on improving these SDoH indicators among the members it serves with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), Tamara partners with clients to create innovative programs that address those trends. Her ultimate goal is to help MTM's clients bridge the gap between members and community to drive quality outcomes.

"MTM has always been a collaborative partner for our clients, and is committed to supporting our partners as they solve for health disparities and SDoH needs," said President and CEO Alaina Maciá. "2020 showed us how important it is that we take progressive steps to mitigate disparities in our communities. Under Tamara's leadership, I'm confident that MTM will execute fresh initiatives to help our current and future partners improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare expenses, and encourage members to enhance their quality of life."

Faced with unprecedented challenges, in 2020 MTM and its clients sought new ways to address SDoH needs through community transportation. In Texas, MTM partnered with transit agencies to deliver meals and create mobile hotspots. In Minnesota, the company worked closely with its client in the Twin Cities area to take transient populations to COVID testing facilities and isolation shelters, as well as a local university to transport COVID-positive students to isolation dorms. In other areas, MTM collaborated with clients to deliver items like cribs and diapers to members in need.

"MTM cares about more than just NEMT—we want to help our clients find solutions to address the disparities so many of our communities face," Tamara said. "MTM is proving to be a strategic partner in the care continuum. I look forward to working with our partners to address gaps that exist around housing, food insecurity, joblessness, education, social isolation, and of course, transportation."

MTM is the nation's most trusted partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for entities that serve the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience, MTM helps clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. Every year, MTM removes community barriers for twelve million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.

Contact: Ashley Wright awright@mtm-inc.net

Related Images

tamara-carlton.jpg Tamara Carlton Image shows a photo of Tamara Carlton alongside her name and title, Director, Social Determinants of Health and Product Development,

Related Links

MTM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtm-names-tamara-carlton-director-social-determinants-of-health-and-product-development-301207146.html

SOURCE MTM, Inc.