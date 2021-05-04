MTI Systems Unveils Costimator 2020 For Manufacturing Industry

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTI Systems, Inc., the leading developer of cost estimating software for discrete manufacturers, has announced the newest release of its flagship product, Costimator 2020. The software is utilized by machine shops, sheet metal fabricators and OEM's worldwide and supports the cost estimating of hundreds of different manufacturing processes, including all forms of machining, fabrication, molding, welding and assembly.

Users can expect improvements to the system's 3Dfx feature recognition module, Cost Modeler enhancements, and the ability to work with unrecognized 3D CAD part features. Additionally, Improvements were made to the systems integration with JobBOSS ERP, allowing for more data to be exchanged and with better traceability.

3Dfx, which supports all the major CAD file formats, enables users to automatically import part feature and dimensional data found within a 3D model into Costimator, drastically reducing the time and manufacturing knowledge required to produce a consistently accurate cost estimate. In the newest version, 3Dfx can now pass raw material properties and unrecognized part feature information to Costimator, drastically reducing the amount of manual entry required by the estimator, speeding up the estimating process by as much as 30%.

"Our goal for Costimator 2020 was to add functionality that would allow our users to estimate faster and more efficiently," commented Rene Laviolette, President of MTI Systems. "Since the majority of our users now receive 3D models to estimate from, the focus of this version was to increase the amount of part feature and raw material data we can extract from a model into Costimator."

For a copy of the Costimator 2020 Release Notes, contact info@mtisystems.com .

About MTI Systems, Inc.

Established in 1982, MTI Systems is a leading provider of cost estimating software solutions for the manufacturing industry, serving over 2,000 suppliers, OEMs and engineering firms worldwide. The company is headquartered at 1111 Elm Street, Suite 6, West Springfield, MA 01089. Additional information regarding MTI Systems' products and services is available at www.mtisystems.com or by contacting David LaJoie at 413-693-0617 or david.lajoie@mtisystems.com.

