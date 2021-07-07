MTA Recognized For COVID-19 Response, Esports Tournament, Along With Global Awards For Marketing

PALMER, Alaska, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA, Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products, has received a bevy of awards in recent weeks recognizing the co-op's leadership and accomplishments in areas including its COVID-19 response, its annual Gaming Tournament and various marketing and advertising campaigns.

MTA was awarded six Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television globally, including three gold medals for local television ads. The full list of 2021 Telly Awards won by MTA is:

Gold Winner: Local TV - Social Responsibility - "Together, we will be stronger and more connected than ever."

"Together, we will be stronger and more connected than ever." Gold Winner: Local TV General - Corporate Image - "Connect to whatever it is that drives you"

"Connect to whatever it is that drives you" Gold Winner: Local TV Craft - Cinematography - "Connect to whatever it is that drives you"

"Connect to whatever it is that drives you" Silver Winner: Local TV - Telecommunications/Internet Service - "Internet. The way it should be."

"Internet. The way it should be." Silver Winner: Promotional Video - Business to Consumer - "Internet. The way it should be."

"Internet. The way it should be." Bronze Winner: Non-Broadcast People's Choice -"MTA Completes AlCan ONE"

Additionally, MTA earned recognition in five categories of Alaska Business magazine's 2021 Best of Alaska Business awards. MTA's annual Gaming Tournament was chosen by readers as the first place winner of "Best Virtual Event", while readers also chose MTA as the second-place winner for "Best Place to Work (250+ Employees)" and third-place winner for "Best Telcommunications Company" and "Best COVID-19 Response." Finally, MTA was named "Best Corporate Citizen" by the magazine's editors for the second year in a row.

MTA also was named a winner of the Customer Experience & Telco Sales Association's (CETS) 2021 Best in Class Awards, which recognize teams and companies that demonstrate innovation and excellence related to customer experience and telco sales. The "Call Center Award" went to MTA for its efforts early in 2020, when demand significantly increased while MTA shifted its sales and customer services operations to a remote environment.

"After a year that presented not just MTA but all Alaskans with a wide range of unique challenges, it feels especially rewarding to be recognized for our efforts," Michael Burke, CEO of MTA, said. "This is a testament to the tremendous work that MTA's whole team did to respond to these crises in an urgent and forward-thinking way, and we thank the Telly Awards and Alaska Business magazine for shining a light on that work."

These latest awards come on the heels of MTA receiving the "Best in Class" Marketing Award earlier this spring for the launch of MTA Shield by The Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association (BMMA), an international organization dedicated to helping Telco internet service providers and their vendors advance the adoption and use of broadband services. MTA Shield, which puts members in charge of their WiFi and protects their devices, was launched through a partnership with global cybersecurity leader F-Secure.

About MTAEstablished in 1953 as a 100 percent locally-owned and operated Alaskan cooperative, MTA is Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Southcentral Alaska, MTA provides residential and business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest technology co-ops in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.mtasolutions.com/ or connect with MTA on Facebook.

