MTA Named Official Tech Partner Of Girls Who Code Camp For Mat-Su Borough Students

PALMER, Alaska, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTA, Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products, will serve as the official technology partner of the Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough School District's Girls Who Code Camp this summer. The company will provide multiple speakers throughout the camp, offer a tour of its facility and MTA Chief Operating Officer Wanda Tankersley will serve as a keynote speaker.

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500 million people through its work and 300,000 girls through its in-person programming.

The partnership will be on display throughout the Mat-Su Borough School District's Girls Who Code 2021 camp, which runs from June 2-4. Following Tankersley's keynote on the first day of the camp, MTA will provide a women-led panel of leaders throughout MTA to share about their careers and experiences. On the final day of camp, participants will spend a full day of education at MTA's recently completed retail and community location at the Shoppes at Sun Mountain in Wasilla. Onsite, they will learn about a variety of technological equipment, while touring the facility. The participants will have a first look at the technologically advanced work and community space that MTA has created, the first of its kind in Alaska. MTA will also contribute $3,000 to the camp, helping to make this unique experience a reality.

"Through MTA and the MTA Foundation, we've strived to create communities full of technology literacy, with an emphasis on instilling the necessary skills and knowledge that young people can use to grow into our next tech and business leaders," said Tankersley. "With college-aged alumni of Girls Who Code declaring majors in computer science and related fields at 15 times the U.S. average, this is a partnership that will have a lasting impact on the students in the Mat-Su Borough, and it's one that we hope to expand in years to come."

This partnership further highlights MTA's commitment to expanding opportunities in technology for young students throughout Alaska. Earlier this year, it announced a new initiative in conjunction with the Mat-Su Borough School District that provides eligible district families access to reduced-cost internet, ensuring students' connectivity for online education. Additionally, the MTA's non-profit arm, the MTA Foundation, has helped to grow talent, promote technology awareness and boost economic development and entrepreneurship in Alaska through a variety of scholarships (ranging from $2,000- $5,000) for area students.

For more information on MTA, please visit www.mtasolutions.com, and for more information on Girls Who Code, please visit https://girlswhocode.com/

About MTAEstablished in 1953 as a 100 percent locally-owned and operated Alaskan cooperative, MTA is Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Southcentral Alaska, MTA provides residential and business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest technology co-ops in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.mtasolutions.com/ or connect with MTA on Facebook.

