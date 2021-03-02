MSP Transforming Explores The Future Of Work, Equity, Place & Economic Growth In MSP

This 4-part digital series amplifies the voices of innovative leaders across MSP who are working on the frontier of major transformations.

MINNEAPOLIS- SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the GREATER MSP Partnership launched MSP Transforming, a video series that explores the sweeping economic and social changes taking place in communities across the greater Minneapolis- Saint Paul region. Dr. Abdul M. Omari, founder of AMO Enterprise and a former Regent at the University of Minnesota, hosts the series and engages 25 inspiring leaders in our region in thought-provoking conversation and discussion. The series covers four topics: Driving Growth, Reimagining Place, How We Work, and Advancing Racial Equity. This innovative series is GREATER MSP's alternative to its traditional fall 2020 Annual Meeting. Everyone is invited to watch the series and join the dialogue about the issues that will shape the future of the Minneapolis- Saint Paul region.

"This moment of transformation creates uncertainty and a sense of instability, but also enormous opportunity to become greater: to innovate more, to grow good jobs faster, to be more just, to open up the best of what Minneapolis- Saint Paul has to offer to every resident," said GREATER MSP President and CEO Peter Frosch. "The MSP Transforming series is a catalyst intended to spark conversation and encourage connection throughout this entire year."

Each topic is explored through two videos. First, a discovery video features several key stories from the region that highlight the changing nature of the economy, public space, work, and racial equity. The featured leaders discuss the progress they are making, the challenges they are tackling, and the reasons to be excited about the future. Second, a discussion video brings together a roundtable of local experts and thought leaders to expand on these topics and deepen the discussion.

"I was excited and energized by the opportunity to speak with such strong and inspiring voices in our community, understanding we may not get all the answers to the big questions we are asking," added Dr. Omari. " MSP Transforming is so important because it provides a platform for the incredible range of thought leaders that we have in this region."

In the coming weeks, GREATER MSP will be hosting free "watch parties" profiling each of the four topics in the MSP Transforming series. Viewers can tune in to watch, hear reflections from the thought leaders, and participate in small-group breakout discussions to explore the topics even further.

To watch the episodes and join the watch parties, visit: http://www.msptransforming.com.

