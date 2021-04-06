Mrs. T's® Pierogies And Haylie Duff Team Up To Launch All-Star Moms Campaign Reminding Everyone That Moms Are Superheroes

SHENANDOAH, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids of all ages turn to mom for comfort, encouragement, and her all around magic touch that comes in many forms, from helping with homework to a homemade meal, to being their biggest cheerleader, and so much more. No ask or challenge - hello, 2020?! - seems too big for mom to tackle. Moms are real world superheroes who inspire us all. That's why beginning today, Mrs. T's Pierogies is teaming up with Haylie Duff to celebrate moms everywhere by launching Mrs. T's All-Star Moms - a salute to the moms who go above and beyond for their families every day.

Now through Mother's Day, everyone across the country is invited to nominate an inspiring mom in their lives - themselves included! - for the opportunity to be spotlighted on social media as a Mrs. T's All-Star Mom. Recipients will also be celebrated with fun prize packages, including up to $5,000 and a year's supply of Mrs. T's Pierogies. To nominate an All-Star mom in your life, visit http://www.mrstspierogies.com/AllStarMoms.

"As a mom to two amazing kiddos, I can easily say it's the most rewarding experience of my life, but it's not always easy. That's why I'm honored to be teaming up with Mrs. T's Pierogies to remind us all that it's important to let the hardworking moms in our lives know that we see them, appreciate them and love them," said Haylie Duff, Actress, Host, and Entrepreneur. "Everyone knows someone - whether it's their aunt, their sister, their neighbor or their own mom - that deserves to be celebrated, and I'm thrilled Mrs. T's is taking it a step further to give everyone the opportunity to nominate the super woman in their life to be showcased as a Mrs. T's All-Star mom."

In addition to nominating the inspiring mom in your life to be a Mrs. T's All-Star Mom, one of the easiest ways to do something special - on Mother's Day and all year long - is to make her a homemade meal and spend some quality time together around the dinner table. As a cookbook author, Haylie Duff created a delicious Cordon Bleu Baked Pierogies recipe that's the perfect, easy-to-make dish that any mom is sure to love.

"Mrs. T's Pierogies is a family owned company inspired by its own All-Star Mom - Mary Twardzik, the Mrs. T - so we know a thing or two about inspiring moms," said LeeAnn Smulligan, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "As a mom myself, it's easy for me to see the moms out there doing all the things every day, so I'm thrilled for Mrs. T's to help remind everyone to recognize and lift up the women who work so hard for their families every day."

Mrs. T's Pierogies are available in 13 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato and other favorites in full and mini sizes, and can be found in the frozen food aisle. For more information and more delicious recipes, visit www.mrstspierogies.com, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & Pinterest.

About Mrs. T's PierogiesIn 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik - the Mrs. T - he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 65 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

