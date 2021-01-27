MRM Partners With Founders Factory On A New Startup Impact Program

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, a leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, and Founders Factory, the influential startup studio and accelerator today announced a new partnership.

More than ever, agencies need to be at the forefront of innovation and technology - driving innovation for their clients, to ensure they keep up with ever changing consumer behaviours and expectations and to future proof their businesses.

Within this shifting landscape, startups are out there, building the technologies and business models that will shape future industries. Access to them is paramount.

The aim of our partnership is to give MRM access to Founders Factory's network of start-ups, cementing MRM as the leader in helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people through creativity, data and technology. This includes access to the best global startups across digital, martech, data and commerce, workshops tackling how best to scope and deploy partnerships between startups and corporates, and connections to fellow digital thinkers, entrepreneurs and innovation executives.

Jayna Kothary, Global Chief Technology Officer, MRM, said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Founders Factory. MRM has always been a leader in innovation, offering our clients creative strategies and solutions fueled by technology, demonstrated by the success of LAB13 by MRM who successfully incubate and launch new products and services. Our collaboration with Founders Factory will allow us to take our offer to clients to the next level, bringing the most innovative startups to our clients. We see immediate opportunities to bring our CPG, Consumer Health and Auto clients together with some of the brilliant Founders Factory portfolio, who are shaping the future of marketing, data and commerce."

Alice Sandelson, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Founders Factory, added: " Founders Factory was built on the belief of the power of collaboration between startups and corporates; to bring innovation to corporates, and to help founders scale their businesses. We are excited to work with the brilliant team at MRM, to immerse them into our entrepreneurial network, and to expose their clients to new technologies, channels and business models, whilst driving new growth opportunities for our founders."

About MRM: MRM is a leading marketing agency. Through a strong foundation in strategy, data science, technology and creativity, MRM helps transform businesses by helping brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency was named a "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company, B2B Agency of the Year from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), a four-years-and-counting run as Gartner "Leader" in Global Marketing Agencies Magic Quadrant from 2017-2020, Ad Age's 2018 B-to-B Agency of the Year, and, for the first time, WARC's global Effective 100 ranking placed five MRM agencies in its top 40 effective digital agencies listing for 2020. MRM is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a top agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 35-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com .

About Founders Factory:Founders Factory powers founders to go further, faster. As the world's leading startup studio and accelerator program, the Founders Factory team validates ideas, builds founding teams, finds first customers, and invests directly in startups across multiple sectors and geographies.

Started by Brent Hoberman, Henry Lane Fox, and George Northcott, Founders Factory has received investment from leading corporates across hubs in New York, London, and Johannesburg: Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. ( New York); Marks & Spencer, L'Oréal, easyJet, Guardian Media Group, Aviva, Holtzbrinck, CSC and Reckitt Benckiser ( London); and Standard Bank and Netcare ( Johannesburg).

Founders Factory has built over 40 ventures from scratch, and invested in almost 200 startups to date, securing over 200 commercial pilots for its startups with 36% of those pilots resulting in enterprise contracts and direct investments.

