MRM Named By Fast Company As One Of The 100 Best Places To Work For Innovators

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, the leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, announced today it has been named to Fast Company's Third Annual list of The 100 Best Places to Work for Innovators.

Fast Company wrote that the organizations, leaders and teams it selected has created cultures of innovation because they "found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, and in some cases applied their innovation prowess to the challenges of virtual work."

MRM was ranked #12 on the list, alongside Moderna, IBM, Ally Financial, Boston Scientific, P&G Ventures and many more global leaders.

Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman and CEO of MRM, said, "Being named to this list is an incredible honor, but it is no accident. To be recognized for fostering an inclusive culture of innovation against the backdrop of one of the most challenging global business environments in history speaks to our incredibly strong foundation of collaboration and inclusivity that knits our agency culture together. While we can celebrate being able to navigate and thrive during this past year, at the same time it is also incredibly humbling to be honored alongside vaccine maker Moderna, whose mission was literally to save the world."

MRM has been continually focused on reinventing the modern agency operation by embedding a culture of innovation in all facets of the organization. Those initiatives include: the dedicated LAB13 by MRM innovation labs around the world; established innovation programs like RapidVenture, a product incubator outside the agency's, and its clients', organizations; PURPLE BRIEF™, MRM's proprietary start-up-like environment that ensures diversity of thought in client pitches. These ideas are just part of the process by which MRM has continually focused on reinventing the modern agency operation.

The 2021 honor by Fast Company follows other recognition for MRM this year, including being named the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) B2 Agency of the Year (Midsize) for the second year in a row; taking home the 2021 Automotive Agency of the Year title (Digital) from online magazine MediaPost; being named as a "Leader" in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the fifth year in a row (2017-2021); and, for the first time, having five MRM agencies named in WARC's top 40 effective digital agencies listing, as part of WARC's global Effective 100 ranking.

To see the complete Best Workplaces for Innovators list, go here: https://bit.ly/2WLWGzy

ABOUT MRM MRM creatively engineers total human experiences. Through purposeful, dynamic intersections between strategy, creative, technology and data sciences, MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (IPG) - Get Report and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com .

