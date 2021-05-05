MRIGlobal To Provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions To Department Of Homeland Security
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has selected MRIGlobal as an awardee of their COVID-19 Testing Solutions Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple award contract. The COVID-19 Testing Solutions contract will support DHS throughout the department and its components. MRIGlobal's award includes the Managed Testing Services and the Molecular Diagnostic Test Kits and Testing Services 1 scope of work. DHS awarded four contracts, which have a one year base and four one year option periods, with a shared ceiling value of up to $2 billion.
MRIGlobal will provide a range of COVID-19 diagnostic testing and associated services such as sample collection, FDA EUA molecular -based testing, and results reporting for DHS. This testing will enable DHS to rapidly identify individuals who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. MRIGlobal will perform testing at its own CLIA-certified laboratories located in Missouri and Maryland.
As experts in infectious disease research and development, and testing, MRIGlobal's experts and partners are dedicated to continued efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future pandemics. MRIGlobal's expertise in this area includes:
- Developing and evaluating the efficacy and safety of diagnostics assays, therapeutics, and other countermeasures.
- Developing and sharing our expertise and training such as biosafety and quality management topics that enhance workplace resiliency against COVID-19.
- Developing and deploying innovative solutions for infectious disease containment systems and mobile diagnostic laboratories that users can field anywhere in the world.
For more information, visit MRIGlobal.org
1 https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/covid19ts.award_summary.dhs_.gov_11172020.pdf
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mriglobal-to-provide-covid-19-testing-solutions-to-department-of-homeland-security-301285072.html
SOURCE MRIGlobal