MRIGlobal Award From The Joint Project Lead For Chemical, Biological, Radiological, And Nuclear Special Operations Forces Expands Use Of Augmented Reality Technology For Defense Training

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRIGlobal was awarded a program by The Joint Project Lead for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Special Operations Forces (JPL CBRN SOF) to expand and extend the use of augmented reality technology to provide flexible, anytime/anywhere device familiarization, operations, and maintenance training for the warfighter.

In a continuing partnership with ForgeFx Simulations, a team of engineers will design, develop, and deliver Microsoft HoloLens training applications for a series of field-deployed CBRN sensors. The warfighter will then be able to experience flexible, self-directed, multi-user, and remote device training with or without (i.e. virtual hologram) access to the CBRN sensors.

"Our efforts with ForgeFx Simulations to design, develop and deliver Microsoft HoloLens training modules is a great example of how recent technological advancements are accelerating the development of novel applications and capabilities for use in training the next generation warfighter," said Dean Gray, Ph.D., Vice President of Defense, MRIGlobal. "Ultimately this training supports our soldiers to more efficiently and proficiently prepare for their operational missions."

About MRIGlobalMRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, we perform contract research for government, industry, and academia. Our customized solutions in national security and defense and health include research and development capabilities in clinical research support, infectious disease and biological threat agent detection, global biological engagement, in vitro diagnostics, and laboratory management and operations. MRIGlobal is one of two partners in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, which manages and operates the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado, for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit mriglobal.org

About ForgeFX SimulationsForgeFX is a training simulation software development company. Founded in 2002, ForgeFX develops high-quality custom interactive 3D simulation and visualization software products for clients across a wide array of industries. Leveraging high-fidelity 3D graphics and game engine development tools, ForgeFX provides virtual and augmented reality application development services for clients who are looking to distribute interactive simulation-based training solutions. Our training products—employed by industries including national defense, healthcare, pharmaceutical, insurance, mining, construction, and transportation—produce measurable improvements in trainee engagement and knowledge retention. For more information, visit forgefx.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mriglobal-award-from-the-joint-project-lead-for-chemical-biological-radiological-and-nuclear-special-operations-forces-expands-use-of-augmented-reality-technology-for-defense-training-301293426.html

SOURCE MRIGlobal