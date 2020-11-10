MRCOOL DIY Multi-Zone Ductless Mini-Split Is An AHR Expo Innovation Awards Finalist

HICKORY, Ky., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRCOOL today announced that its new MRCOOL DIY Multi-Zone Ductless Mini-Split System came in as a finalist in the 2021 AHR Expo Innovation Awards. The DIY Multi-Zone was chosen due to its innovative approach to ductless mini-split installation. Like its predecessor, the MRCOOL DIY ductless mini-split, the DIY Multi-Zone mini-split uses patent-pending technology to eliminate the necessity of in-field vacuuming and charging. Plus, all components of the DIY Multi-Zone can be connected without cutting or brazing. It is a highly consumer-friendly product that decreases the time and expense of installing a traditional multi-zone heating and cooling system.

"We think of the DIY Multi-Zone as a game-changer, and we're incredibly pleased with how well it performed in the Innovation Awards," said Matt Seabaugh, Business Development Director at MRCOOL. "This is a system that doesn't require any training to install. We use Quick Connect lines to hook up the air handlers and the condenser. You don't need specialized tools. If you have a tool box in your garage, you probably already have everything you need for the DIY Multi-Zone."

According to Mr. Seabaugh, these innovations highlighted by the AHR Expo are increasingly important as consumers become more price conscious in the current economic environment. For homeowners who are looking to save money, the DIY Multi-Zone could be a great resource.

"This technology will be a great benefit to the HVAC professional," said Seabaugh. "Just like our standard DIY, the Multi-Zone pre-charged refrigerant lines are a major time saver for a contractor. It allows them to complete more jobs in a shorter amount of time. It's much faster and easier to train employees. This can be a game-changer for a lot of HVAC companies."

Conducted annually by the AHRI and ASHRAE, the AHR Expo Innovation Awards is a competition that honors inventive and original products showcased at each year's AHR Expo. Products compete head-to-head in the categories like building automation, cooling, green building, heating, and more. Third-party ASHRAE member judges evaluate the competitors based on their innovations, creativity, applicability, and other factors.

About MRCOOL, LLC: MRCOOL is a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning company based in Hickory, KY. Founded in 2014, MRCOOL carries a complete line of residential and commercial heating and cooling products. More information is available at mrcool.com or contact Justin Andrews via 1-270-366-0457 or justin@mrcool.com.

