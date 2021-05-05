Mr. Jose R. Rodriguez, Board of Directors, Primoris Services Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced the results of the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced the results of the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central time at the Company's headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

At the meeting, stockholders approved the election of nine directors. The directors are: David L. King, Chairman, Primoris; Stephen C. Cook, President and Principal Stockholder, Fieldstone Partners; Carla S. Mashinski, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Cameron LNG; Terry D. McCallister, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, WGL Holdings, Inc. and Washington Gas; Thomas E. McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris; Jose R. Rodriguez, former senior audit partner at KPMG LLP; John P. Schauerman, former Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Primoris; Robert A. Tinstman, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Morrison Knudsen Corporation; and Patricia K. Wagner, former Group President of U.S. Utilities for Sempra Energy.

The stockholders also approved the ratification of the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

David L. King, Chairman of the Board, said, "I want to thank our two retiring board members, Tom Tucker and Pete Brown, whose wisdom and counsel over the past decade have been invaluable. I also want to welcome our new board member Jose Rodriguez, who brings with him a wealth of knowledge in accounting, auditing and corporate governance gained during his illustrious career with KPMG."

"We want to thank our stockholders for their participation in our annual meeting and for their continued confidence in our strategy and management," said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. "We remain committed to earning that trust every day."

About Primoris

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that state Primoris or its management's intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions about the business, financial performance and prospects of the Company, which, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

