Mr. Handyman Presents Fifth Annual "My 'Pet' Peeves" Photo Contest For National Pet Month

WACO, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is encouraging pet parents everywhere to snap photos of their pet's bad behavior in honor of National Pet Month this May. The nation's leading home maintenance, repair and improvement franchise's annual "My 'Pet' Peeves" photo contest shows pet owners they are not alone by rewarding the top photos of a pet's bad behavior that encapsulates humor and mayhem.

To enter the "My 'Pet' Peeves" photo contest, click here to submit a photo of your own pet chaos. Ideas include - but are not limited to - a pet's yard damage, annihilated shoes, in-home destruction, getting into the snack drawer, or just their cute face by May 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Dogs, cats, horses, hamsters, reptiles, bunnies, turtles and more are welcome. Mr. Handyman will reward five random winners with a $250 PetSmart gift card to show that even though our pets can drive us crazy at times, we still love them no matter what!

"Our pets are members of our family, and in many cases, were emotional support as we navigated the various challenges of this past year. As much as we love them, though, sometimes they can wreak havoc inside our homes," said J.B. Sassano, president of Mr. Handyman. "Our professional Mr. Handyman technicians understand the importance of pets and the role they play in many peoples' lives, and have helped homeowners nationwide install pet doors, repair floors, and replace trim and screens to ease the stress and long-term maintenance that comes with owning both a pet and home."

Additionally, Mr. Handyman offers the following tips to assist pet owners with common pet problems:

Repair Chewed Drywall : To fix drywall that may have been gnawed on by a puppy or anxious dog, scrape loose debris from holes or dents and cover with fast-drying spackle. Let dry for at least 24 hours and conceal repairs with a bit of touch-up paint. While small bite holes are easy to camouflage, years of covering damage can eventually lead to uneven drywall.

: To fix drywall that may have been gnawed on by a puppy or anxious dog, scrape loose debris from holes or dents and cover with fast-drying spackle. Let dry for at least 24 hours and conceal repairs with a bit of touch-up paint. While small bite holes are easy to camouflage, years of covering damage can eventually lead to uneven drywall. Protect the Floors: Pets can damage hardwood flooring simply by walking on it. Protect your hardwood flooring by maintaining claw length and keeping area rugs around the house for pets to lie on. Fix minor scratches with floor cleaner and protective finish. Clean the scratch with a damp cloth, scrub the cleaner over the scratch, and repeat with a clean cloth to rinse away hardwood cleaner.

Pets can damage hardwood flooring simply by walking on it. Protect your hardwood flooring by maintaining claw length and keeping area rugs around the house for pets to lie on. Fix minor scratches with floor cleaner and protective finish. Clean the scratch with a damp cloth, scrub the cleaner over the scratch, and repeat with a clean cloth to rinse away hardwood cleaner. Safeguard Wood: Wood is often a target for pets who chew or scratch. The easiest protection plan is to add plastic sheeting or PVC tubing around table and chair legs to prevent claw and bite marks. Save doors by adding clear, plastic sheeting.

"We're thrilled to roll out this photo contest for the fifth time during National Pet Month," said Sassano.

"We take pride in allowing participants to bask in the collective pet owner humor by sharing photos and entertaining each other through our pets' wild escapades."

To learn more about the "My 'Pet' Peeves" photo contest or to find other helpful tips from Mr. Handyman, visit: www.mrhandyman.com/blog. The official 2021 photo contest rules can be found at: https://www.mrhandyman.com/pet-peeves-photo-contest-official-rules/

About Mr. Handyman®Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With about 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and almost 4,800 independently owned and operated franchises that repair, maintain and enhance properties, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

