Mr. Handyman Hosts Pumpkin Carving Contest To Find Jack O' Lantern Geniuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From ghoulish gourds to petrifying pumpkins, the nation's leading property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is ready to celebrate the spooky season with a photo contest to give North America's pumpkin carving pros a chance to show off their exquisite handmade creations.

To enter the Pumpkin Carving contest, visit the Mr. Handyman Facebook contest page and submit a photo of your pumpkin by Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Five random winners will be awarded with a $250 gift card to The Home Depot.

"We look forward to this pumpkin carving contest every year," said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. "It is always fun to see the great creativity that is behind these creepy creations. There are so many tips, tricks and techniques that people use to turn a simple pumpkin into a mortifying masterpiece."

To learn more about Mr. Handyman's Pumpkin Carving Contest, please visit the Mr. Handyman Facebook contest page. For additional decoration inspiration, visit Mr. Handyman's website for free pumpkin carving templates, power tool tutorials and tips to make your pumpkin the best on the block at: http://www.mrhandyman.com/pumpkin.

About Mr. Handyman®Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With more than 260 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

