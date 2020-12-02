Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens In Leesburg, Florida

LEESBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash, a gold standard in car care and services and a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced today it will be debuting in Florida with its newest car wash in Leesburg on December 3. Located at 1396 West North Blvd., Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg marks the brand's first location in Florida, highlighting the brand's widespread expansion plans across the state with many new locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, the Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for one price), for the first month* of $5 at the Bronze Level, $7.50 at the Silver Level, $10 at the Gold level, and $12.50 at the Platinum level. The new location will also be hosting a Facebook contest, where guests can follow and post for a chance to win free car washes for a year starting November 20th.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country," said Phillip O'Reilly, CEO of Mr. Clean Car Wash. " Leesburg is a warm and vibrant community that resonates with the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand values, and we can't wait to open our doors to this new market."

Mr. Clean, America's favorite household cleaning brand, has grown its legendary brand to car care - Mr. Clean Car Wash. The brand opened multiple car wash locations in Georgia and has now grown its expansion to Florida with a multi-unit development agreement across the state. Focused on providing the highest quality and convenience for its guests, Mr. Clean Car Wash offers a variety of services to help guests' vehicles stay in top shape.

Bronze:1,000 point soft cloth wash, spot free rinse and blow dry.

Silver: Under body wash, single shine polish, tire shine, and services from the Bronze package.

Gold: Carnauba wax magic waterfall, under body rust inhibitor, triple shine polish, Mr. Clean surface protectant, Mr. Clean wheel guard, and services from the Silver package.

Platinum: Cascade of clean foam bath, Triple Ceramic Shield by Mr. C, and Gold package services.

"Mr. Clean is a go-to, reliable resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we're ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to Florida," said Bruce Arnett, Jr. CEO, Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash. "The induction of Mr. Clean Car Wash into this new market truly showcases the brand's rapid expansion, and the Leesburg car wash will lead a string of development into a handful of new market. We're excited to see what the future has in store."

Bruce Arnett Sr., founded Carnett's Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, GA. Since then, they entered into a working relationship with a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008. Four years later, Carnett's Management Company purchased back the operating company and became the Franchisor and also the exclusive licensee of the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand. The Mr. Clean Car Wash proposition is an attractive business model and is set for exponential growth.

Mr. Clean Car Wash Leesburg will be open Monday - Sunday from 8am - 6pm. For more information, visit www.mrcleancarwash.com. Follow Mr. Clean Car Wash on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or download the Mr. Clean Car Wash app for the latest news, deals, and trends.

About Mr. Clean Car WashWhat began as America's favorite name in household cleaning has grown into the gold standard in car care. Founded in 2008. Mr. Clean Car Wash is an officially licensed brand from Procter & Gamble who is well known and one of the world's most respected and successful companies for more than 180 years. MCCW gives you the brightest shine and the best experience possible. A premium-quality car wash experience, we guarantee your satisfaction, while our friendly and experienced people do their best to give your car a showroom shine. MCCW is also designed to recycle and filter the water we use to make the most of our natural resources.

*Visit location for details

Certain trademarks used under license from The Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.

Contact: Natalia RodriguesFish Consulting954-893-9150 nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

