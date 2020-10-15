Mpower Energy Expands Renewable Energy Services To Ohio With Opening Of Mpower Direct Columbus Headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mpower Energy today announced the company's expansion into Ohio and opening of a Mpower Direct facility in Columbus. An affiliate of Mpower Energy, Mpower Direct is hiring fifty local team members to support expansion of renewable energy services throughout the state.

On Monday, October 19, 2020 Mpower Energy CEO Lavie Popack will lead the company's ribbon-cutting celebration at the new facility, located at 1455 East Main Street. The ribbon cutting event will begin at 10 AM and includes an open house and job fair from 11 AM to 5 PM featuring the company's executive leadership and recruiting team. The job fair will continue from 9 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

"We are excited to bring Mpower Energy's renewable energy services to customers throughout the state of Ohio," said Lavie Popack, CEO of Mpower Direct. "Mpower's expansion into the state broadens the availability of renewable energy services for business and homeowners in Ohio as the state works towards new renewable energy standards in 2026."

According to the Ohio Environmental Council, Ohio lags behind other midwestern states leading the U.S. renewable energy sector. Renewable energy resources made up only 3% of Ohio's in-state electricity generation in 2019. The state's latest renewable energy portfolio standards require 8.5% by 2026.

Mpower Energy is a boutique renewable energy provider offering a flat rate for supplying energy from renewable energy sources. For home and business owners, a switch to green power increases property values and helps the state meet its renewable energy targets. Mpower's renewable energy services offer stable energy solutions with a fixed rate and give consumers the ability to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Job opportunities in the renewable energy sector are projected to grow more than 100% by 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Ohio, sustainable energy jobs led demand in the energy sector last year, according to the 2020 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, with more than 80,000 jobs in the state. Mpower Direct employs clean energy sales consultants dedicated to helping customers understand the benefits of renewable energy.

