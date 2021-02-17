MPLT Healthcare Promotes Liz Hale To President

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has promoted Liz Hale to President of the company. Hale had served as Senior Vice President. Jay Mays will remain as Founder and CEO.

"Liz has grown to be the heart and soul of the company and I am truly grateful for her leadership and commitment to getting us where we are today. Liz has become an unparalleled asset to the organization. Through her relentless pursuit of excellence, unyielding drive and passionate leadership, she has made a positive impact on our culture and been instrumental in helping us realize our potential. I want to thank Liz for everything she has done and congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion. We have a bright future ahead of us," said Jay Mays, CEO of MPLT Healthcare.

With over 27 years of healthcare staffing experience, Hale has held positions of Vice President for three nationally recognized healthcare staffing firms. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors as well as Chair of the Credentialing Committee for the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®).

At MPLT Healthcare, Hale will now be the executive in charge of all company operations and will be spearheading the company's aggressive growth plan. Hale has an extensive track record of success at MPLT Healthcare including her contributions to numerous awards such as the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction and Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest Growing and Best Staffing Firms to Work for Awards. Hale will continue her passion for employee engagement by leading initiatives that support the world-class company culture that exists today.

Liz Hale, President of MPLT Healthcare, commented, "I am honored to become President of MPLT Healthcare, because of who we are and what we stand for and because of how much everyone in this organization means to me. I am very excited about the future that we are building at MPLT Healthcare and our continual focus on a culture of excellence for our clients, providers, and employees. We have an exceptional journey ahead of us and I look forward to leading the way."

About MPLT Healthcare

With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.

CONTACT: marketing@mplthealthcare.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplt-healthcare-promotes-liz-hale-to-president-301230157.html

SOURCE MPLT Healthcare