MPINarada Achieves UL 9540A Certification For High Rate Lithium Battery System

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada announces they have attained UL1973 compliance and UL 9540A testing certification for their high rate NESP lithium battery system making it one of the safest choices for lithium data center solutions.

The UL 9540A certification is a testing method used for evaluating fire propagation and thermal runway in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and is in compliance with the latest regulations of the ICC International Fire Code (IFC2018) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 855), which is the standard for the installation of energy storage systems. The new certification status indicates critical information for making important safety decisions when installing and using a BESS.

"MPINarada recognizes the importance of standards that evaluate the safety of batteries for energy storage systems and other products that are core to our business," said Micheal Sirard , Executive Vice President, Technical Operations & Engineering. "This certification achievement demonstrates our commitment to compliance and affirms that we have one of the safest lithium ion options available on the market."

The Narada NESP Series are high-capacity lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries designed for a wide range of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions. Narada NESP batteries provide a more open operating temperature range and deliver exceptional warranty, safety, and life. With single discharge capacities, up to 200kW, the NESP series also utilizes a smaller footprint and weighs less than traditional lead acid batteries.

Offering one of the most power dense designs of an LFP chemistry makes it an ideal alternative to NMC. More information on the high rate NESP lithium UPS battery system can be found at www.mpinarada.com .

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader of one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom , data center , colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage . MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

