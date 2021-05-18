Mphasis Announces Expansion Of Its Footprint With Creation Of Tech Centers, Bringing Hundreds Of Jobs To Mexico, Costa Rica, And Taiwan

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today the setting up of new centers in Mexico, Costa...

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today the setting up of new centers in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan. As part of a large global deal in the Hi-tech industry, the new centers will accommodate over 800 people that will serve existing Hi-tech clients. The services offered out of these centers would be large-scale operations in the areas of application development, support, testing, operations, and financial analysis. These centers will provide Mphasis with the ability to offer nearshore services to other strategic customers both in the aforementioned areas as well as in additional functional areas.

The expansion of our footprint in Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan helps us expand the talent pool

"In recent years, Mphasis has seen tremendous growth in its Hi-tech business driven by capability complemented with superior customer experience offered to our clients. In a direction to further improve our support to our strategic clients, we have been investing not only in building out deeper expertise but also in increasing geographical coverage in regions that are strategic for our clients, most notably Mexico, Costa Rica, and Taiwan. The creation of these centers solidifies our commitment to the region and the Hi-tech industry," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, Mphasis.

"We at Mphasis are excited with the expansion of our footprint in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Taiwan as this helps us expand the talent pool we can access and allows us to work with the best of engineering talent irrespective of location. Our clients will now have access to both nearshore support and engineering talent," said Elango R, President, North America - New Client Acquisition, Mphasis. "Digital transformation is part of our landscape, and more so the people who drive it. We are expanding our services and solutions to allow our customers to innovate and incorporate next-gen technologies."

The Mexico center will be in Guadalajara. Our Mexico and Costa Rica centers came into existence this February and about 800 jobs will be created in a span of six months at these locations.

About Mphasis: Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mphasis-announces-expansion-of-its-footprint-with-creation-of-tech-centers-bringing-hundreds-of-jobs-to-mexico-costa-rica-and-taiwan-301294238.html

SOURCE Mphasis