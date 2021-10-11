MPhase To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Operating And Financial Results Conference Call On October 14, 2021 At 4:30p.m. ET

Gaithersburg, MD, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) ("mPhase" or the "Company"), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The call will be led by Anshu Bhatnagar, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by other members of the management team.

Conference CallToll-free US and Canada: 877-451-6152International: 201-389-0879Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921, passcode: 13724281. Available through 11:59 pm ET on October 28, 2021.

WebcastLive webcast will be available at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1505082&tp_key=13e7a66c2a The webcast will be archived on https://ir.mphasetech.com .

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual's tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow's green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com; and at www.learningtrack.com . Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact: ir@mphasetech.com

Investor ContactBrian M. Prenoveau, CFAMZ Group - MZ North America561-489-5315 XDSL@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us