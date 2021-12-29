MP Materials To Participate In Morgan Stanley's 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that a member of its executive management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion at Morgan Stanley's 8 th Annual...

MP Materials Corp. (MP) , the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that a member of its executive management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion at Morgan Stanley's 8 th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (Mountain Pass), the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2020. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005342/en/