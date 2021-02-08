MP Materials Announces Timing Of Q4 And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call And Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) ("MP Materials" or the "Company"), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the U.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) ("MP Materials" or the "Company"), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, MP Materials' management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

Conference Call Details

Event: MP Materials Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and WebcastDate: Thursday, March 18, 2021Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)Live call: (833) 350-1335International: (236) 389-2432Audio Replay: (800) 585-8367Passcode: 8741996Webcast: https://investors.mpmaterials.com/

The audio replay will be archived through April 1, 2021.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With more than 275 employees, the Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility. This iconic American industrial asset is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics, and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials' integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

