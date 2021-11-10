MP MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating MP Materials Corp. On Behalf Of MP Materials Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MP Materials Corp. ("MP Materials" or the "Company") (MP) on behalf of MP Materials stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MP Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2021, Grizzly Research published a research report titled: "MP Materials: Rare Earth Shenanigans in the Chamath-Backed Company Will Likely Cost Investors Dearly." Though the Company touts that it is the biggest rare earth producer in the Western world, making it the only logical competitor to Chinese producers, Grizzly Research claims that MP Materials is nothing more than a "smoke and mirror show." It found that Shenghe, a related third party and significant shareholder, accounts for 99% of MP Materials' revenue. Furthermore, the report traced that entity's ownership back to the Chinese government.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.62, or 12%, to close at $33.48 per share on October 26, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MP Materials shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

