MOZA Announces Launch Of Slypod Pro - World's First Electronically Adjustable Monopod

HONG KONG, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging solutions experts MOZA just announced the launch of Slypod Pro - an innovative electronically adjustable monopod for phone and camera photography. This impressive new monopod combines an electric slider and jib arm that lets users capture amazing photos at any angle and with smooth transition effects. Now, there is an affordable way for anyone to achieve professional results easier than ever. Slypod Pro is available now live on Kickstarter. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2010614778/moza-slypod-pro-do-wonders

Slypod Pro is more than just a monopod. It's a 3-in-1 monopod that combines an electronic slider & fully adjustable jib arm that lets users capture amazing photos at any angle and with smooth transition effects. As the world's first electronic height adjustable monopod, Slypod Pro can be controlled with just one hand. Its motorized slider is internally geared and silky smooth, and extends out 530mm for a total length of 1460mm. It provides rock-steady support for perfectly smooth motion shots and compelling video.

With Slypod Pro, there are no more lost moments. The slider and jib arm can be placed at any angle and camera position. Previously impossible angles become easy to achieve for photos that come to life from new creative perspectives. Users can find the perfect shot by extending the slider in and out for compelling video and high camera angles.

Slypod Pro Redefines motion control when combined with the MOZA Master App other MOZA's products such as the MOZA AirCross 2 gimbal to capture dynamic motion footage, and seamless cinematic shots with perfect stability.

"Collapsible monopods are a great option when it's impractical to carry a bulky tripod. Combined with extensions and jib arms, they allow users to capture stable images at a variety of camera angles. At MOZA, our goal with Slypod Pro was to create the ultimate monopod, one that combines the smoothness of an electronic slider with a versatile jib arm for greater control and creativity. Slypod Pro redefines the monopod so that you save time, streamline the photo process, and never, ever miss a shot." Terry Guan, Founder Of MOZA

Sometimes the best photos happen without being behind the camera so the included MOZA Master APP works with smartphone to enable total control of the monopod to operate the motorized slider, perform precise movements at variable speeds and pre-program movements.

With a rigid carbon fiber body, and tri-legged support stand, Slypod Pro works on any surface. When it's time to leave the studio and capture location shots, or during travel, the monopod collapses to a compact size that is lightweight, easy to carry and fits in a backpack.

Slypod Pro supports most of the mainstream entry-level or pro-level photo and video cameras and other camera accessories for versatility and professional results and is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2010614778/moza-slypod-pro-do-wonders

