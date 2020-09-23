Moxie Offers Free Makeovers For First Responders In Clifton And Livingston

CLIFTON, N.J. and LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar locations in Clifton and Livingston want to show support for First Responders in the community by offering a FREE makeover at each of their salon locations.

For two weeks in September, both Moxie locations collected makeover nominations for first responders within the two communities. A total of 10 first responders were nominated and from those submissions, two winners will be announced. Following their makeovers, before and after pictures of both responders will be shared to further honor these individuals. The makeovers will be completed on October 9 ( Livingston) and October 16 ( Clifton) at the Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar location in that city.

To share this experience with the friends and family of these first responders — along with Clifton and Livingston community members — these makeovers will be live-streamed. Tune into each salon's Facebook page on October 9th and 16th to experience each first responder makeover live: https://www.facebook.com/moxielivingston/ https://www.facebook.com/moxieclifton/

"During this time of COVID-19, our team at Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar wanted to do something to show support and gratitude for a first responder in our community and let them know that we are grateful for the work they do to keep our community safe. We are humbled to be able to share this experience with one of our own first responders." - Joe Attanasio, Moxie Franchise Owner in Clifton and Livingston.

Moxie founders, identical twin sisters, Jenn and Jamie Dunn, will be completing the makeover to show their gratitude for the work these two first responders have done to keep their local community safe during these unsure times.

Learn more about the Moxie Twins and their inspiration for Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar here: https://www.moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/about-2/ .

First Responder Makeover Event dates and times:

Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar277 Eisenhower Pkwy Livingston, NJDate: October 9 at 12 noon

Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar850 Route 3 Clifton, NJDate: October 16 at 12 noon

To learn more about the makeover and salon services offered at Moxie, visit: https://www.moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/ .

About Moxie Salon & Beauty BarMoxie was founded by twin sisters Jenn and Jamie Dunn in 2014. With experience from top salons in the New York tri-state area, the Moxie twins had a vision to create a full-service salon that provided high-quality hair care and beauty salon services. Moxie has expanded to nine locations throughout New Jersey and each location offers a wide offering of salon services, ranging from blowouts and hair care to eyelash extensions, makeup, and transformation packages. Additionally, Moxie offers their own line of Get Moxified products, available on their website or for retail purchase.

For location-specific Moxie Salon & Beauty Bar information, visit: https://www.moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/clifton/ https://www.moxiesalonandbeautybar.com/livingston-new-jersey/

