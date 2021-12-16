Moxian Announces Details Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Hong Kong, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian (BVI) Inc. ("Moxian" or the "Company") (MOXC) - Get Moxian (BVI) Incorporation Report, an Internet media marketing services provider, today announces that pursuant to its decision to enter into the bitcoin mining business and other related activities, it will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 am, local time, at Room 911, Tower 2, Silvercord, 30 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China. At the meeting, Shareholders who are registered as of December 9, 2021 will be eligible to attend and vote on the following three proposals:

(1) To approve the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement"), dated December 6, 2021, by and among Moxian (BVI) Inc and certain non-U.S. accredited investors in connection with placement of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000,000,

(2) To approve the Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement"), dated December 6, 2021, by and between Woodland Corporation Limited, a Hong Kong company and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Starta Technology Services Limited, a Hong Kong company, for the purpose of purchasing certain bitcoin mining assets for a total consideration of $29.8 million; and

(3) To approve to adjourn the Special Meeting to a later meeting date if needed to permit the further solicitation of proxies if management determines that there are insufficient votes and proxies to approve one or both of the Private Placement Proposal and Asset Purchase Proposal.

About Moxian (BVI) Inc

Moxian (BVI) Inc, a company organized in the British Virgin Islands in May 2021, is the surviving company following its merger with Moxian, Inc. in August 2021. Moxian (BVI) Inc is based in Hong Kong SAR, China, and currently operates in Beijing, China, as a provider of media marketing services.

