MOXĒ Announces Sizable Donation Of Personal Hygiene Products To Hillsborough Education Foundation

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of MOXĒ are pleased to announce the largest product donation in its company's history. Thousands of essential oil-infused and cruelty-free liquid hand soaps and hand sanitizers with a retail value of over $100,000 will be donated to the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

As CEO Joshua Matzkin notes, "We wanted to give back to our community and schools because we know these are trying times and these sanitizing products are crucial for public schools and safety. It's the least we can do for a community that we love so much."

"We are excited to donate our essential oil-infused Citrus-scented hand sanitizers and 4 different blends of plant-derived hand soaps," says spokesperson Kirby Drake. All MOXĒ products are rigorously tested for safety and formulated in the USA using simple, non-toxic natural ingredients that are tough on germs and extra gentle on the skin.

Hillsborough Education Foundation, established in 1987 is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success. Together with their community partners, HEF strategically invests in initiatives that impact teaching quality and increase graduation rates, bolstering a thriving workforce of tomorrow and the sustainable prosperity of Tampa Bay. HEF is pleased to provide this large amount of hand sanitizers and soaps to its staff and students to help everyone stay safe while entering back to school season.

"At Hillsborough Education Foundation, we wouldn't be able to carry out our mission to strengthen public education in Hillsborough County without the generosity of our business partners like MOXĒ," said HEF's Chief Program Officer, Anna Corman. "This incredible donation of soap and hand sanitizer will be available to teachers from our highest needs schools who shop for free supplies at our Teaching Tools Resource Center. All too often, teachers spend their own money to ensure students have the supplies they need and keep classrooms clean during the pandemic. We are grateful for these products that will help promote hygiene and provide peace of mind for students and teachers so that they can focus on learning."

About MOXĒMOXĒ is a manufacturer of innovative essential oil and wellness products focused on complementing any lifestyle. With our holistic approach, we add custom essential oil blends in everything we create and ensure every product is made with the highest quality ingredients to bring you peace of mind so you can own your mindset and your space, anywhere and anytime.

