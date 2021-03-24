Moving Services Market In The US 2020-2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Moving Services Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The "Moving Services Market in US by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The moving services market in the US is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

The growth in real estate agency is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs involved with relocation services will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have negative and inferior impact on moving services market in the US. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Moving Services Market in the US: End-user LandscapeResidential segment had the largest market share in the moving services market in 2019, and the segment will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in overseas employment and emigration will significantly influence moving services market growth in US in the residential segment. 39% of the market's growth will originate from residential during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

