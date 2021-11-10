Moving IMage Technologies To Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results On November 11, 2021

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT"), (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its Fiscal First Quarter 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT"), (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its Fiscal First Quarter 2022, which ended September 30, 2021.

MiT's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the MiT investor relations website ( https://investors.movingimagetech.com/) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on November 11, 2021.

Management will host an earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

The call will also be webcast through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

About MiT

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006394/en/