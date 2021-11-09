Moving IMage Technologies Announces Open House And New Technology Demonstration Event

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced it will be hosting a factory open house, including technology demonstrations on Thursday, January 20, 2022, following the International...

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced it will be hosting a factory open house, including technology demonstrations on Thursday, January 20, 2022, following the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) Seminars in Los Angeles, CA from Janunary 17-19, 2022.

Demonstrations will include MITs' cutting-edge, new multi-language translator, a revolutionary system that enables outreach to an untapped customer base of non-native language proficient customers. For example, in the United States alone, there are an estimated 70 million people who have a primary language other than English. This disruptive, new technology is a user-friendly and unobtrusive outreach tool that will allow theatre owners access to an untapped customer base enabling an enhanced cinema experience to a much broader audience.

Features of the new multi-language translator include the following:

Enabling multi-language screenings - the system leverages Augmented Reality (AR) glasses to allow multi-language screening capabilities live and in the same auditorium

Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliance - the system also facilitates sign language and meets other ADA compliance requirements enabling a higher-level cinematic experience for the hearing impaired

Global potential - The system is language-agnostic, allowing for international films to be shown in the original language of the film, while also offering multi-language capabilities to the audience regardless of the film's original production language

The system will include AR glasses, combined with a monthly, recurring subscription to the translator service. MIT has previously demonstrated this product at trade shows and is planning pilot trials with exhibitors in early 2022.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the timing of the opening of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including the timing of the opening of the new theater, potential project delays or cancellations and those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

