Movin'On Challenge Design Reveals Top Concepts

Drew Spahn's "Crosswing" concept took the top spot in the Movin'On Challenge Design's 2021 global competition. The New Jersey design student created the concept to address the theme, "RESPECT: Ending Isolation and Conquering the Mobility Divide."

All 170 entries this year sought to create inclusive mobility for those who are often overlooked when mobility solutions are being designed. For Spahn's concept, the Crosswing enables people with amputations to move around cities more efficiently by giving them the ability to skate for transport or leisure.

The second-place spot went to Danish design student Stefan Perriard for a car-free city concept, making the future city more about people and less about cars. In third place, Colombian architect and designer Elkin Alejandro Cruz Castro reimagined urban inclusivity through a system that brings flexibility and culture to mobility.

Entries came from all over the world from individuals, students, schools and cross-functional teams of designers including professional studios, teachers, artists, architects, engineers and futurists. A panel of eight jurors spent two days judging submissions. The jury comprised:

Angela Hariche, CEO, Catapult Design

Dave Marek , Acura executive creative director, Honda R&D Americas, Inc.

, Acura executive creative director, Honda R&D Americas, Inc. Craig Metros, design director, NA Truck, S.U.V. & Commercial, Ford Motor Company (retired)

Damien Michelin , honorary juror, Michelin North America

, honorary juror, Frank Saucedo , design director, General Motors

, design director, General Motors Louise Pelletier , directrice, Centre de Design, University Quebec at Montréal

, directrice, Centre de Design, University Quebec at Montréal Stewart Reed , chair, Transportation Design Department, ArtCenter College of Design

, chair, Transportation Design Department, ArtCenter College of Design Thomas Sycha, head of MINI exterior design, BMW Group ( Europe )

) Freeman Thomas , global advanced design director, Ford Motor Company (retired); CEO, Meyers Manx , Inc.

"Sustainable mobility is a universal opportunity, and that's what this year's theme brought," said Mike Marchand, director of sustainable development and mobility for Michelin North America. "Advancing mobility solutions, particularly for underdeveloped areas of the world is important. To accomplish this, we bring together designers and futurists and city developers — people who can look at the end user experience and make sure that we incorporate the needs of the individual into the ultimate design solution."

Each year's Challenge Design theme invites designers to create a sustainable solution for a global mobility challenge.

Challenge Design was created by Michelin in 2001, and in 2020 became part of the Movin'On Summit, joining the world's foremost sustainable mobility ecosystem.

The 2021 honorees were announced live from the Movin'On Summit. In addition to the three winners, there were 13 "Judges Awards" that gave honorable mentions to concepts.

Winners

First Place: Drew Spahn of the U.S. ( New Jersey ), Kean University , for design entry "Crosswing."

of the U.S. ( ), , for design entry "Crosswing." Second Place: Stefan Perriard of Denmark , Royal Danish Academy - Design, for entry "Tramo. Mobility for the car-free city."

of , Royal Danish Academy - Design, for entry "Tramo. Mobility for the car-free city." Third Place: Elkin Alejandro Cruz Castro of Colombia , Universidad Nacional de Colombia , for design entry "Nomada! Solve the right problem: Urban Inclusivity."

Judges Awards

Dragan Mamic of Germany , Pforzheim University, for design entry "Tube - Shuttle for Athletes of the Paralympic Summer Games 2028 in LA."

of , Pforzheim University, for design entry "Tube - Shuttle for Athletes of the Paralympic Summer Games 2028 in LA." Anatolii Sizov of Ukraine , student of Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts, Ukraine ; for design entry "Volkswagen Kalmar."

of , student of Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts, ; for design entry "Volkswagen Kalmar." Siavash Jafari Jozani of the U.S. ( California ), for design entry "T.FLEX."

of the U.S. ( ), for design entry "T.FLEX." Sebastian Weigand of Germany , graduate of Pforzheim University, for design entry "UX - Urban Sharing Experience."

of , graduate of Pforzheim University, for design entry "UX - Urban Sharing Experience." Jung Taek Cho of Republic of South Korea , former student of Department of Graphic Design at Hankyong National University , for design entry "Volvo Atrium."

of Republic of , former student of Department of Graphic Design at Hankyong , for design entry "Volvo Atrium." Ivan Galin of Russian Federation , 3rd-year student at Stieglitz Academy, for design entry "Clothing Delivery Vehicles for people with musculoskeletal problems."

of , 3rd-year student at Stieglitz Academy, for design entry "Clothing Delivery Vehicles for people with musculoskeletal problems." Kiran Babu of the U.S. ( California ); ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena ; for design entry "Concept Holosafe."

of the U.S. ( ); ArtCenter College of Design, ; for design entry "Concept Holosafe." Benjamin Smith of the U.S. ( New Jersey ), Michael Graves College of Design at Kean University , for design entry "Clean Slate: the mobile hygienic solution."

of the U.S. ( ), of Design at , for design entry "Clean Slate: the mobile hygienic solution." Loannis Stergiadis of Greece , IAAD University of Torino , for design entry "Volvo Bubble."

, IAAD University of , for design entry "Volvo Bubble." Seongha Lee of Republic of South Korea , Byunghyun Bae of Incheon of Korea Republic, Byungyoon Jung of Goyang, Korea Republic,

, of Incheon of Korea Republic, Byungyoon Jung of Goyang, Korea Republic, Minsun Lee of Goyang, Korea Republic all graduates of Kookmin University, South Korea , for design entry "Orbit."

of Goyang, Korea Republic all graduates of Kookmin University, , for design entry "Orbit." Cédric Rouvroy, Henri Oeschlin and Antoine Fornies of France and Alex Luke of India , for design entry "Dystrophic Diseases Project."

and of , for design entry "Dystrophic Diseases Project." Hui Ying Hsu , Chen Xiang-Yun and Shih-Hsuan Chiu of Taiwan , for design entry "TeaChair."

, and of , for design entry "TeaChair." Gustavo Mejia Perez , Alicia Avila Cruz , Veronica Lizet Avila Baca , Maria Fernanda Lugo Miranda , Pablo Antonio Marroquín Martínez and Mauricio Rodriguez Hernandez , for design entry "Hope."

"We found that people really responded to this theme," said Nick Mailhiot, chairman of the 2021 Movin'On Challenge Design competition. "It excited them. They thought of solutions that were much more thorough. They really invested their heart and their soul in thinking about the research, thinking about the concept, thinking about all the different ideas and the systems that go into it. These designers want to solve real problems."

The 2022 Movin'On Challenge Design theme will be announced in July. To learn more about this year's competition, click here.

About Michelin North America, Inc.Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. ( michelinman.com)

