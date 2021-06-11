Moviebook Enables Digital Promotion And Transmission Of Intangible Cultural Heritage With Video AI And ADT

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, is capitalizing on its intelligent video production technology (Video AI) and Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) engine to virtually demonstrate the ancient wax printing technique of the Miao people, an ethnic group dwelling in Guizhou province in southwest China, for China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day which falls on June 12 this year.

Moviebook pioneers a model of applying digital technologies to the preservation, promotion and transmission of intangible cultural heritage.

Different from merely recording the process to make wax prints, Moviebook digitalizes all the instruments, objects, artifacts and cultural spaces associated with wax printing by first breaking them down into multidimensional information including appearance, texture, features, description, internal form, among others, and then visually demonstrating the purpose of each item and ultimately the whole production process. In other words, the audience can gain hands-on experience of producing wax prints from designing patterns to dyeing the wax printed cloth and removing the wax all without having to be physically present at site. It feels like creating a wax printed notebook by oneself.

An executive from Moviebook commented, "We make use of digital technologies including ADT and Video AI to create digital twins for physical objects used in wax print production, which are then virtually accessible to the general public. This helps to showcase the charm of these items and further popularize intangible cultural heritage. We are also opening up new possibilities of monetizing intangible cultural heritage merchandise so as to unleash the untapped commercial potential of intangible cultural heritage."

China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day is an annual event held on the second Saturday in June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the majority of activities rolled out to celebrate the Day are being held online. Thanks to the development and wide application of AI and digital technologies, celebrations for the Day have taken on a wide variety of forms, making it possible to safeguard and transmit intangible cultural heritage anywhere and at any time.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from media, retail, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

