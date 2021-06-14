MOVIA Robotics Welcomes Josias Reynoso To Its Team, Offering His Knowledge And Perspective As A Youth On The Autism Spectrum

BRISTOL, Conn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIA Robotics, Inc. is proud to welcome Josias Reynoso as the newest member of its growing team. Josias is a college student who has been recognized for his outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication by The Boys & Girls Clubs of America as its 2020 "National Youth of the Year," representing 4.6 million kids and teens. He brings with him to MOVIA his knowledge of robotics, coding and passion for teaching, as well as his own personal growth experience as a youth on the Autism Spectrum.

Josias recently started his new journey at MOVIA Robotics in early 2021 as an intern. He works alongside the MOVIA team on a variety of projects which include learning the MOVIA Robot-Assisted Instruction (RAI) software and curriculum to deliver training to educators, parents and other customers. He also assists in quality assurance testing of newly released versions of MOVIA RAI software, curriculum and content, as well as creating pre-made sessions as needed for families receiving their new HomePal RAI system. Josias will also be working on a MOVIA STEAM initiative to help expose children at a young age to coding and other STEAM related activities. In addition, Josias will be engaging with customers to provide perspective and "hope" while on Zoom training calls and in person. His ability to use state-of-the-art technology, like MOVIA's RAI systems, allows Josias to continue to help others who are just like him.

"As a youth with Autism, Josias brings rich personal experience and a viewpoint that is both invaluable to our customers as well as to the MOVIA community," shares Muniba Masood, MOVIA's Vice President of Sales. "Working with the MOVIA team, Josias has been able to leverage his passion of using technology to make learning accessible and equitable for children with all abilities. This is at the very heart of what we do, and we are thrilled to have him as a part of our family!"

At the age of 11, Josias was diagnosed as being on the Autism Spectrum. Growing up, he faced many challenges when it came to communication and was often bullied for being "different." Josias turned to the Boys & Girls Club in Bristol where he volunteered as a STEM mentor and with encouragement from the club's staff, he quickly gained self-confidence, found his place and fell in love with teaching and mentoring children and teens. It was here, where he was introduced to MOVIA which sparked an interest in learning more about the company and eventually accepting an offer to become part of the team.

According to his parents, Reynaldo and Laura Reynoso who are incredibly proud of Josias' emotional and educational accomplishments, "It was difficult seeing him struggle socially throughout his formative years. We feel those experiences have given him a unique perspective that has enabled him to use his passions to inspire and encourage other children on the spectrum."

Through his experience, Josias sees teaching as a platform for children to grow and feel accepted, not only in STEM but as empowered individuals. "I believe that all people should feel empowered, responsible, and valued," shares Reynoso, "So many people on the spectrum are shoved onto the backburner of society and I'm glad that MOVIA is such an inclusive company that not only wants to serve those on the spectrum, but also include them and listen to their voices," he states.

ABOUT MOVIA ROBOTICS

Founded by internationally renowned scientist, researcher and entrepreneur Timothy Gifford, MOVIA Robotics is a collaborative robotics company building systems and software to help people and robots work together. MOVIA's Robot-Assisted Instruction (RAI) systems help children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other special needs unlock the potential to learn and grow through their unique robotic technology. MOVIA Robotics builds systems to help these children remove barriers to learning, socializing and adapting, while facilitating a positive learning environment at school and at home by dynamically leading them through activities using evidence-based prompting and instructional design. Backed by years of research and development, MOVIA's RAI systems have been delivered in schools, in clinics, and in the home. MOVIA's educational content is written by educators and therapists, and aligns with the highest standards for special education curricula. For more information on MOVIA Robotics, please visit www.MoviaRobotics.com. You can also follow MOVIA on Facebook and Instagram @MoviaRobotics.

