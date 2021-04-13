Movember Urges Young Men To 'Know Thy Nuts'

Global men's health charity is raising awareness about testicular cancer and how men need to know how to check themselves

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balls. Family jewels. Nuts.

In case you missed the memo, April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, and men's health charity Movember is issuing an important reminder for men to regularly schedule time to 'Know Thy Nuts'.

Movember's Global Director of Testicular Cancer, Sam Gledhill says although testicular cancer is a relatively rare disease, it disproportionately affects younger men.

"While many assume testicular cancer is more of an older man's disease, in reality, it's the most common cancer diagnosis among young men," he said. "If you're a guy in your 20s or 30s, you should be getting to know your testicles. What they look like, what they feel like, and what's normal for you down there."

A global study of more than 2,500 men conducted by YouGov* back in 2019, found that over half (62%) of men in the at-risk age group (18-34) didn't know how to perform a testicular self-examination.

Gledhill added, "This year, Testicular Cancer Awareness Month is more important than ever. Disruptions due to COVID-19 could mean that some men may have delayed those potentially life-saving conversations with their doctor.

"The good news is that it's as simple as adding self-checks to your regular routine, and the shower is a great place to start. Around once a month, just carefully and gently roll one nut at a time between your thumb and fingers," he said.

Since testicular cancer afflicts younger men, Movember is also connecting their awareness campaign to gamers. The charity is partnering with content platform imgur to create compelling, fun, shareable graphics around the similarity of the movements of using a game controller and checking your nuts. The idea is to get guys who are keenly familiar with the motions of their game controllers to use these motions to check themselves regularly.

According to Dr. Mark S. Litwin, Chair of Urology at UCLA, and himself a testicular cancer survivor, "With regular self-examination and early diagnosis, this is a curable tumor. But where you are treated matters, so get to a highly qualified urologist if you feel a lump in your testicle. Your life might depend on it."

Testicular cancer may present as a lump or pain, an increase in size or a change in the way a testicle feels - but these symptoms can be vague and may not be the same for everyone.

Men who had undescended testes at birth, or those with a relative who has been diagnosed with testicular cancer are at a higher risk so need to take extra care and self-examine regularly.

"Testicular cancer is highly curable when found early, and several approaches to treatment are effective. Finding the right treatment for you requires shared decision making with an expert in urologic oncology," said Dr. Christopher Saigal Vice Chair of Urology at UCLA.

Movember is also teaming up with men's grooming line, Ballsy to help raise awareness about testicular cancer among young men. Ballsy will be donating 25% of profits from the Give A Sack Edition Ballwash throughout the year to support Movember's game-changing men's health projects, including testicular cancer tools and research.

"Ballsy is thrilled to be partnering with Movember to bring awareness and funding to testicular cancer awareness and we hope our Give A Sack Ballwash helps remind men how to check themselves frequently," said Adam Hendle, Founder of Ballsy.

Testicular cancer is the most common diagnosed cancer in young men in the US and in 2020, there were nearly 270,000 men currently living with or beyond a testicular cancer diagnosis.

This April, #KnowThyNuts for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. You can find out more at movember.com/knowthynuts.

If you (or someone you know) Is showing symptoms of testicular cancer or has been diagnosed visit Movember's https://nutsandbolts.movember.com/ an online hub co-designed with men who have been through testicular cancer.

Media contact: Sheryl Tirol, US PR Manager sheryl.tirol@movember.com

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movember-urges-young-men-to-know-thy-nuts-301268065.html

SOURCE Movember