MOVEMBER KICKS OFF THEIR 2020 CAMPAIGN: The Most Important Mo You Will Ever Grow

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global leading men's health organization, Movember, is reminding everyone that in 2020, this will be the most important Mo (moustache) you will ever grow.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global leading men's health organization, Movember, is reminding everyone that in 2020, this will be the most important Mo (moustache) you will ever grow. In what has been a tougher year than most, the charity is calling on our community to unite and shave down on October 30 th, to raise funds that will stop men dying too young.

Now in its 13 th year in the US, the annual moustache growing campaign encourages 'Mo Bros' and 'Mo Sisters' across the country, to rally in support of Movember's cause areas; men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Movember's US Country Director Mark Hedstrom said, "If there has ever been a time to embrace Movember and shave down and then grow a Mo, it is now. It has been an incredibly difficult year, which makes this year's campaign our most important, yet."

"Research conducted by Movember shows us the effects of the pandemic on men's mental health is particularly concerning, and it is still far from over. Job losses, relationship stresses and social isolation are continuing to take a toll. In response, we've been working hard to fast-track digital mental health resources, to address the need."

Every donation, no matter how small adds up. Signing up for Mo-season is also great way to stay connected within your own social circles, as it's been shown that supporting others can improve your own wellbeing.

"With the help of our community, Movember will continue funding research and investing in programs to prevent our fathers, brothers, partners, sons and friends, from dying prematurely," Hedstrom continues.

Men's mental health and COVID

Figures released earlier this year by Movember, as part of a global study carried out by the Social Research Centre i found that:

Nearly half of US men surveyed (42 percent) said no one asked how they're coping during the COVID-19 pandemic;



21% of US men surveyed said their mental health had worsened in the first six weeks of the pandemic, with 27% noting increased feelings of loneliness



21% of US men surveyed either felt slightly confident or not confident at all starting a conversation with a friend or loved one who may be struggling since the stay-at-home order and physical distancing restrictions had been imposed.

Why do we do it again?

Globally, we lose one man every minute to suicide

In the US, 3 out of 4 suicides are by men

Each year, more than 37,700 men die by suicide in the US

More than 3 million men are living with or beyond prostate cancer in the US

1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime

Each year, more than 192,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men

To date, Movember has welcomed six million supporters and helped fund 1,250 innovative health projects across 20 countries. But we're not done yet.

"Many guys are isolated and disconnected from their usual social support networks - and the places where men usually go to have those conversations with their friends, like going out for a drink or a bite to eat, watching or playing sports, or going to the gym, have been severely reduced."

"We know most men are not great at talking, asking or taking action at the best of times, so we need to do as much as we can to buffer some of the problems they're facing now. The programs Movember have delivered this year will make a meaningful impact going forward," Hedstrom said.

Where the money goes, 2020 initiatives:

Digital mental health tools, including Movember Conversations, a free online 'conversation simulator' to kick start conversations with the men who might be struggling

Mental health grants for Veterans and First Responders initiatives with an initial investment of $4.3million in six countries over the next two years ( supported by DGR)

in six countries over the next two years ( supported by DGR) Making Connections initiative which is aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing for men and boys in the US. Movember is partnering with community-based coalitions that work with either Men and Boys of Color, or military service members, veterans, and their families.

TIPS TO GROW YOUR MO (Moustache)

Be prepared: Aim for a style that will grace your face, but embrace the moustache that nature gives you, because whatever you grow will save a bro.

Aim for a style that will grace your face, but embrace the moustache that nature gives you, because whatever you grow will save a bro. Be brave: The first few days, even weeks, can be uncomfortable as your Mo takes shape. Ride it out to encourage donations.

The first few days, even weeks, can be uncomfortable as your Mo takes shape. Ride it out to encourage donations. Ignore the itching: Remind yourself that men have endured worse in the past. You can stand a little face tickle.

Remind yourself that men have endured worse in the past. You can stand a little face tickle. Shape your moustache: Get across all the proper grooming techniques. A great Mo comes down to great grooming.

Get across all the proper grooming techniques. A great Mo comes down to great grooming. Nurture it and keep it clean: Look after your Mo, and your Mo will look after you.

OTHER WAYS TO GET INVOLVED

Move for Movember- Commit to running or walking 60 miles over the month. That's 60 miles for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. You can join a team or run solo.

Commit to running or walking 60 miles over the month. That's 60 miles for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. You can join a team or run solo. Host a Mo-ment- Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. And you can always put a virtual spin on your plans. The best part? Virtual events are easy to organize, cheap to run and you can go in your slippers. Think an online gaming tournament, Mo Bingo or a virtual trivia night.

Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. And you can always put a virtual spin on your plans. The best part? Virtual events are easy to organize, cheap to run and you can go in your slippers. Think an online gaming tournament, Mo Bingo or a virtual trivia night. Mo Your Own Way- A choose-your-own-adventure challenge, epic in scope and scale. You make the rules. You set the limits and chase them down. Take a hike, run a relay, ride your motorcycle from New York to Los Angeles . Get creative, push your limits and inspire donations with sheer grit.

Crisis support can be found at Crisis Text Line: Text 741741 to get connected with a crisis counselor www.crisistextline.org or through the National suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Press contact: Sheryl Tirol, PR Manager via 310-450-3399/ sheryl.tirol@movember.com

About Movember: Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movember-kicks-off-their-2020-campaign-the-most-important-mo-you-will-ever-grow-301163564.html

SOURCE Movember