Movember Canada Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Todd Minerson, Country Director, Movember Canada, and his moustache sporting team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to bring awareness to men's health issues and to open the market.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Todd Minerson, Country Director, Movember Canada, and his moustache sporting team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to bring awareness to men's health issues and to open the market.

Movember is the leading global charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health. Movember invests in research and initiatives in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. For more information and for ways to donate to Movember Canada, please visit ca.movember.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TMX Group Limited