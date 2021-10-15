Movellus CEO Mo Faisal To Present At Linley Fall Processor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movellus Inc., announced today that Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus, will present at the Linley Fall Processor Conference. The conference will be held in-person on October 20-21 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, CA, followed by a virtual event on October 27-29, November 3-5 2021.

The Linley Conferences provide a unique opportunity to discover, inquire, and network with key providers of advanced technology products. Conference registration is free to qualified attendees.

Who: Mo Faisal, PhD, President and CEO of Movellus

What:In his presentation, "60% of SoCs Lose 30-50% Performance Due to Clock Networks," Mr. Faisal will address three simple questions executives can ask to reveal inefficiencies. Believe it or not, clock distribution networks are incredibly inefficient. It's not an engineering issue; it's an architecture and IP issue. Architecture innovation has happened in Processing Elements, data delivery (NOCs), and memory, but clocks are still buffers and wires. Find out how adding intelligence and architectural innovation to the clock distribution network can reduce PVT/OCV effects (throughput/power), and reduce/eliminate current noise (power).

When: October 20 at 10:10-11:45 a.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, CA

Register Online Now at https://linleygroup.com/events/event.php?num=52

About MovellusMovellus is the leader in Intelligent Clock Networks (ICN). Its Maestro Intelligent Clock Network IP is integrated into a variety of applications from power-sensitive voice recognition devices in smart speakers and cellphones, to FPGAs and AI devices in large data centers, to satellites orbiting the world providing communications. Headquartered in San Jose with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto, the company has introduced numerous highly patented architectural innovations that significantly improve clock network performance. Movellus was founded in 2014. Visit us at www.movellus.com.

