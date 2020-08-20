Movado Group, Inc. Announces Date Of Conference Call And Webcast For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings results on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) - Get Report invites investors to listen to a broadcast of the Company's conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings results on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company's second quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sallie DeMarsilis, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13708469 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.movadogroup.com. The webcast will be archived online within one hour of the completion of the conference call and remain available for 90 days. Additionally, a telephonic re-play of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 27, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 10, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13708469.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, SCUDERIA FERRARI®, REBECCA MINKOFF® and URI MINKOFF® watches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

