MountainWest Capital Network Introduces Utah 100 Honorees

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced the 2021 Utah 100, its annual Alpha List of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN introduces the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.

All Utah 100 companies are listed in alphabetical order below, followed by the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees. MWCN will introduce its ranked list during the 27th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 12, 2021 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.

"Every year we assemble this list, we are more encouraged by the strength and resilience of Utah's economy and the broad spectrum of companies that underpin our state's business foundations," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the unusual circumstances brought on by the pandemic, we see success among businesses of all sizes and many different industries."

Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy, will present a keynote address at the awards event, where the final Utah 100 rankings will be released.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2020, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2021 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 12, 2021): 1 Source Business Solutions Abode Luxury Rentals Alpha Warranty Services Altabancorp Aptive Environmental Artemis Health AutoSavvy (Formally AutoSource) Avetta Awardco Beauty Industry Group Beddy's Big Deal Outlet Blue Raven Solar BrainStorm, Inc. Buy Box Experts Campman CB SkyShare Chamber.Media Cingo Solutions Clarus Corporation Clean Simple Eats, LLC Coalatree Collective Medical Complete Recovery Corporation Conductive Group Conservice Coreform LLC Dental Intelligence Design Imaging Disruptive Advertising Dynamic Blending eAssist Dental Solutions eLuma Enso Rings Entrata Evolved Commerce Executech Ezarc Welding, Inc FirstMile Flex Fleet Rental Foresight Wealth Management Foursight Capital Freeus LLC Gathre Grant Victor LLC Huge Brands Image Studios Inside Real Estate Intermountain Nutrition International Products Group Ivanti J. Lyne Roberts and Sons JOJO's Chocolate KURU Footwear Legacy RV Legacy Tree Genealogists Lender Toolkit Lendio, Inc. LGCY Power, LLC Lifevantage Corp Lion Energy LLC Lucid Lulu and Roo Made-By-Mary LLC Max Connect Marketing Motivosity Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. ObservePoint Ogden's Own Distillery, Inc. Olympus Wealth Management OptConnect Packsize PCF Insurance Services Peak Capital Partners Pluralsight PMD Beauty Podium ProdataKey Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Searchbloom Security National Financial Signs.com SimpleNexus Squeeze Media Group LLC Streiff Marketing LLC Strong Connexions Tech9 Telarus LLC The Page Company, LLC Thread Wallets USANA Vanderhall Motor Works Varex Imaging VPI Technology Group Weave Western Peaks Logistics XPS Ship Xyngular Zamp HR Zonos

Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order: Extra Space Storage, Inc. G&A Partners HealthEquity Layton Construction Malouf Companies Merit Medical Nu Skin Overstock.com Pattern Purple Innovation, Inc. Sportsman's Warehouse Vivint Smart Home Walker Edison Young Automotive Group Zions Bancorporation

Emerging Elite in alphabetical order: Baltic Born Bold Divvy Eddy Thirst Drinks Gigi Pip HydroJug Inpivota, Corp. Kenect Lumio, Inc. NoBid Pillow Cube, Inc. Turner Imaging Systems, Inc. Whistic Zyia Active

About MountainWest Capital NetworkMountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org .

