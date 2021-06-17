Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Announces That Common Stock And Rights To Commence Separate Trading On Or About June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") (MCAEU) , a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about June 17, 2021.

The common stock and rights will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols MCAE and MCAER, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol MCAEU. After separation, the common stock and rights may be recombined to create units.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the potential for identification and acquisition of a prospective target business, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IIIDr. Suying LiuChairman, CEO and CFO311 W 43rd St, 12th Fl, New York, NY 10036(646) 493-6558