Mountain America's Leadership Summit Charity Program

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Mountain America Credit Union's annual Leadership Summit, employees have the opportunity to donate money and needed supplies to deserving charities. This year, Mountain America matched monetary donations, bringing the total contributions to $5,000.

This year's donations supported the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Kids Cause Foundation. Both charities received a check for $2,500 and the opportunity to address Mountain America leaders.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is committed to saving lives and bringing hope to those impacted by suicide. With local chapters in all 50 states, AFSP funds scientific research, creates awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, advocates for public policies, and supports community members affected by suicide.

The Kids Cause Foundation's mission is to ensure every child has what they need to learn. To achieve its mission, the Kids Cause Foundation provides dental work, hearing aids, glasses, and clothing to children in need. Removing learning obstacles has resulted in improved academic performance and self-confidence.

"Creating opportunities to serve and give back allows Mountain America to preserve our strong culture of bringing out the best in each other," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Each year, our leaders come together with a desire to improve the lives of others, and we thank them for their generosity and commitment to giving back."

Over the years, the Leadership Summit charity donation program has supported a variety of non-profit organizations, including the Utah Food Bank, Humane Society of Utah, and The Road Home.

In a recent survey for Utah Business's Best Companies to Work For, Mountain America employees noted the company's commitment to providing service opportunities as one of the top reasons they like working for the credit union. This past spring, Mountain America's employee-match program raised more than $20,000 to support local food banks, providing over 100,000 meals to individuals and families in need. In October, as part of the annual Month of Caring initiative, more than 800 Mountain America employees served in their local communities, supporting homeless shelters, literacy and development programs, food banks, 9/11 memorial events, and much more.

About Mountain America Credit UnionWith more than 950,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-americas-leadership-summit-charity-program-301197395.html

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union