Mountain America Credit Union's College Basketball 3-Point Shot Programs Donate Nearly $30,000 To Local Charities

SANDY, Utah, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2020-2021 men's college basketball season, Mountain America Credit Union committed to donating $50 to a local charity for every successful 3-point shot made by Idaho State University (ISU), Boise State University (BSU) and Brigham Young University (BYU). This season, a combined $29,500 was donated to Operation Warm, St. Luke's Health Foundation and the American Red Cross.

"Mountain America is honored to support organizations that help make our communities a better place to live through our 3-point shot charitable programs," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Our communities rely on great organizations like Operation Warm, St. Luke's Health Foundation and the American Red Cross to thrive, and we want to thank you for the significant impact you are making."

Idaho State University-Operation WarmDuring the past three football and men's basketball seasons, Mountain America has committed a charitable donation for every first-down and 3-pointer completed by the Idaho State Bengals. Mountain America donated $9,000 to Operation Warm this basketball season, gifting over 2,200 coats to kids in need throughout the Pocatello area. With 14% of Idaho children living in poverty, Operation Warm provides confidence, warmth and hope to children through the gift of a brand-new winter coat.

Boise State University-St. Luke's Health FoundationSince 2017, Mountain America has donated over $85,000 to St. Luke's Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm supporting St. Luke's Children's. With this year's men's basketball season coming to a close, Mountain America presented $9,000 to St. Luke's Children's. As the only children's hospital in Idaho, St. Luke's Children's helps build a bright future for children by advancing research and ensuring compassionate care.

Brigham Young University-The American Red CrossOver the past three seasons, Mountain America has donated more than $60,000 to the American Red Cross through its BYU football field goal and men's basketball 3-point shot programs, providing critical care and resources for those impacted by disasters and emergencies. With over 200 3-point shots made this basketball season, Mountain America presented the American Red Cross a check for $11,500.

