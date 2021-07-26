SANDY, Utah, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a dedication to the communities it serves and a member-focused vision, Mountain America Credit Union celebrates reaching one million members.

Founded in the mid-1930s with a commitment to helping members define and achieve their financial dreams, Mountain America remains focused on its founding principles. As one of the fastest-growing credit unions in the nation, Mountain America currently has 100 branches across six states: Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

"Mountain America recognizes that each member is unique, and we are honored that so many trust us as their financial institution," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "From personalized service to innovative products, our vision ensures that everything we do moves individuals and businesses forward in defining and achieving their financial dreams."

Over the past 80 years, member guidance has remained a focal point of Mountain America. The pandemic of 2020 resulted in the introduction of several new financial education offerings. These included financial coaches, webinars and the Guiding You Forward podcast series. Last year, Mountain America saved individuals and businesses more than $100 million in interest and provided free financial education offerings to over one million community members. Mountain America also helped businesses keep their doors open this past year, funding over 10,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and ultimately saving more than 20,000 jobs.

Deeply committed to making the communities it serves better places to live and work, Mountain America has supported hundreds of local organizations. Charitable initiatives include:

Mountain America also encourages its employees to give back to their local communities. The annual Employee Match Donation and Month of Caring programs have provided over 6,000 hours of community service and nearly $45,000 to local charitable organizations over the past two years.

