Mountain America Credit Union Announces Retirement Of Chief Lending Officer

SANDY, Utah, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Turner, Mountain America Credit Union's chief lending officer since 2009, has announced he will retire on June 4, 2021. Amy Moser, who currently serves as the vice president of mortgage services, has been appointed as the new chief lending officer.

After graduating with his bachelors' degree in Business-Finance from Brigham Young University in 1978, Mike began his career in financial services with Valley Bank and Trust. Over the span of his career, Mike also worked for Valley National Bank, Bank One and Chase Bank prior to joining Mountain America in 2004. At Bank One, Mike served as a senior vice president, where he oversaw retail and branch operations as well as business banking. During his time at Chase Bank, he served as senior vice president and chief of staff, overseeing business lending in five states.

Mike joined Mountain America's lending team in 2004 and was promoted to chief lending officer in 2009. Under Mike's leadership, Mountain America has recognized the following successes:

Mountain America's lending portfolio has grown from $2.4 billion in 2009 to over $9 billion in outstanding loans today.

in 2009 to over in outstanding loans today. Callahan and Associates has ranked Mountain America as the #1 SBA lender for credit unions for the past 17 years.

During the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, Mountain America was ranked as the #1 credit union lender nationally, funding more than 7,000 loans to help keep businesses open and employees on the payroll.

In 2018, Mountain America was one of the first financial institutions to introduce eClose on commercial loans.

"While Mike has an innate ability to recognize opportunities and successfully execute his vision, his commitment to helping members achieve their financial dreams has allowed Mountain America to grow rapidly while placing members first," says Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "His commitment to helping members was demonstrated this past year as he directed the business lending team to proactively develop our own Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application and streamlined process, allowing Mountain America to fund one of the first PPP loans and help get members funding as quickly as possible. His foresight and quick response helped thousands of businesses stay open and saved countless jobs. We thank Mike for all of his incredible contributions over the past 17 years."

Over the years, Mike has been involved with many community service opportunities. Most recently, as an officer of the Credit Union Executive Society. He also served on the board of Member Business Lending, LLC. Mike was instrumental in establishing the Utah Heritage Foundation Revolving Loan Fund, a loan program to help preserve the historic nature of Utah homes. He has also served with the United Way for many years helping with charitable giving. In 2016, Mike was a recipient of the Mountain America Summit Award, an award given to those who exemplify leadership and the best of company values and performance.

"One of the most gratifying things about my experience with Mountain America, is that we really do make a strong concerted effort to help people improve their financial situation," says Turner. "Whether it is lowering an interest rate on a loan, eliminating debt or investing for the future, our primary goal is helping our members. Many financial institutions have clever vision statements about their mission and how they want to help their customers, but at Mountain America, we really live our values each and every day by trying to make a difference in the lives of our members. That is a noble cause!"

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-america-credit-union-announces-retirement-of-chief-lending-officer-301296683.html

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union