Mount Union Announces New Schools Of Business, Education Stemming From Program Growth

ALLIANCE, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Mount Union is pleased to announce the addition of a School of Business and a School of Education to its College of Applied and Social Sciences as part of a realignment of its academic structure.

These additions come as a result of Mount Union's continued strength within the respective areas, with more than 440 undergraduate students majoring in a business-related field and nearly 200 undergraduates majoring in an education-related field as of the spring 2020 semester.

The University is also growing its graduate education within these schools. An established fully online Master of Education degree has been serving students for nearly a decade, with a 30% increase in students in 2020. Its four concentrations in athletic coaching, curriculum and instruction, educational leadership and Ohio principal licensure serve a variety of populations across the country.

Mount Union also recently announced the addition of a fully online Master of Business Administration program, the first cohort of which began in spring 2021. It offers in-demand concentrations in business analytics and leadership and innovation at a competitive price.

"The launch of our two new Schools, to be housed within the College of Applied and Social Sciences, will further support the inherent complexities of our robust Business and Education programs," said Dr. Kristine Still, founding dean of the College of Applied and Social Sciences. "Both programs offer a number of majors, adhere to accreditation requirements and seek guidance from several advisory boards comprised of professionals representing the various disciplines. I am very excited and eager to continue supporting our growth and innovation efforts for all programs made available through the School of Business and School of Education."

Learn more about Schools of Business and Education, as well as other programs within the College of Applied and Social Sciences at mountunion.edu/cass.

