Motus GI Announces The Passing Of Independent Director Dr. Sam Nussbaum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) - Get Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Report ("Motus GI" or the "Company") announced with profound sadness that Samuel R. Nussbaum, MD, an independent director on the Company's board of directors, passed away on September 23, 2021. Dr. Nussbaum had proudly served on the Company's board of directors since 2016, where he was a member of the compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees.

"Sam served our Board with great commitment. He was an outstanding director, leader, and mentor, as well as a friend to all of us at Motus GI. We will miss him dearly and extend our deepest condolences to the entire Nussbaum family," commented Tim Moran, Director and Chief Executive Officer at Motus GI.

David Hochman, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of a truly special human being. Sam was a person of the highest qualities, passionately committed to medical innovation and the improvement of healthcare delivery and outcomes. All of his work and interactions were guided by his love of people and passion for living. We were very fortunate to have the benefit of his service on our board of directors for the last five years. We will miss him greatly and his family is in our thoughts and prayers."

Dr. Nussbaum was a highly accomplished senior executive with extensive medical and business experience across the healthcare and life sciences industries. For more than 16 years, he served as the Executive Vice President, Clinical Health Policy, and Chief Medical Officer of Anthem, Inc., where he was responsible for annual health care expenditures through business units focused on care management, health improvement, and provider network contracting. Most recently, Dr. Nussbaum spent the last five years as an influential strategic consultant for EBG Advisors, the consulting arm for Epstein Becker and Green, where he advised life science companies, health care systems, and provider organizations. Dr. Nussbaum also served as a Senior Advisor to Sandbox Industries, a venture fund, and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund. Dr. Nussbaum earned his BA from New York University and his MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He trained in internal medicine at Stanford University and Massachusetts General Hospital and in endocrinology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

